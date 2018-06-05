El 80% de los centros educativos de Madrid podrían tener amianto

La secretaria general de la Federación de Enseñanza de CCOO de Madrid, Isabel Galvín, ha denunciado en una rueda de prensa que un 80% de amianto está presente en la mayoría de los centros de enseñanza pública en la Comunidad de Madrid.
Este componente se encontraría en los tejados, aislantes, conducciones de agua, colectores, calderas, depósitos, maceteros o algunas pizarras antiguas de los centros educativos del sur de Madrid como Leganés, Móstoles o Getafe.
El sindicato ha elaborado un estudio para analizar la situación de los centros que se construyeron a entre la década de los 70 y de los 80. Así mismo, exige al Gobierno regional un plan 'renove' de estos edificios que proceda a la retirada de este material (potencialmente cancerígeno), junto con otra mejoras de las instalaciones.
"Es de urgencia que el desamiantado se aborde en el ámbito educativo", ha subrayado Galvín, que considera relevante determinar al personal que puede haber estado expuesto a este material.
El sindicato sostiene que un plan 'renove' de centros sin incluir las labores de desamiantado alcanzaba los 100 millones de euros, cantidad que se debería incrementar para acometer la retirada de los elementos con asbesto.
