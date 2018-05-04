Público
Violencia de género La violencia machista ha dejado a 194 menores huérfanos desde 2013

Un total de 194 menores han perdido a sus madres a causa de la violencia de género desde 2013, incluidos los 8 niños y niñas que se han quedado huérfanos por esta lacra en lo que va de 2018. Fundación mujeres denuncia que estos menores sufren una respuesta institucional "escasa e insuficiente".

Una mujer muestra una pancarta en contra de la violencia machista.- EFE

Un total de 194 menores han perdido a sus madres a causa de la violencia de género en los últimos cinco años, incluidos los 8 niños y niñas que se han quedado huérfanos por esta lacra en lo que va de 2018. Lo asegura la Fundación Mujeres y el Fondo de Becas Fiscal Soledad Cazorla en el segundo Informe Anual que elaboran sobre los huérfanos que deja la violencia machista y que han presentado hoy en una rueda de prensa. Según estas organizaciones, estos menores sufren, además, una  respuesta institucional "escasa e insuficiente".

Según el informe, desde 2005 se han producido unos 570 asesinatos de mujeres que han dejado menores huérfanos y que representan familias que necesitan apoyo, o que en su momento lo habrían necesitado. 

El informe será presentado de forma extensa el próximo lunes ante el el Senado.

Etiquetas