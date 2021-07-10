Acusan de asesinato al detenido por la muerte de una mujer en Murchante (Navarra)

Pamplona
El juzgado de guardia de San Sebastián ha ordenado este sábado el ingreso en prisión por asesinato del hombre detenido en la capital donostiarra como sospechoso de la muerte el miércoles de una vecina de la localidad navarra de Murchante.
Fuentes judiciales han informado de que junto al delito de asesinato, penado con entre 15 y 20 años de cárcel, se le han imputado además dos delitos contra el patrimonio, uno de quebrantamiento de medida cautelar y otro contra la seguridad vial en la modalidad de conducción sin permiso.
Ahora se espera que el juzgado de San Sebastián dé traslado de la causa al juzgado que estaba de guardia en Tudela el día que el arrestado presuntamente cometió el crimen, el pasado 7 de julio, y que este determine si fue o no un crimen por violencia machista, en cuyo caso pasaría a otro juzgado.
El detenido, de 41 años, excuñado de la víctima e ingresado en la prisión de Martutene desde este sábado, fue detenido por la Ertzaintza en una peluquería del barrio donostiarra de Gros el jueves por la tarde después de una huida de más de 30 horas.
Está acusado de acuchillar la mañana del día anterior en Murchante a Pilar Berrio Jiménez, de 43 años, en el interior de un coche en presencia de sus hijos de 9 y 5 años, al que antes había conseguido al parecer sacar de la calzada.
En su ataque utilizó presuntamente un coche robado que fue localizado el jueves en la localidad guipuzcoana de Legazpi, donde se cree que tiene algunos allegados.
La policía sostiene además que después de llegar a Gipuzkoa supuestamente robó un segundo vehículo en San Sebastián antes de ser detenido, en este caso un coche camuflado perteneciente al parque móvil del departamento de Seguridad del Gobierno Vasco.
