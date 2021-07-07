Estás leyendo: Apuñalan mortalmente a una mujer en Murchante (Navarra) y su agresor se da a la fuga

Apuñalan mortalmente a una mujer en Murchante (Navarra) y su agresor se da a la fuga

El suceso se ha producido a las 10.24 horas, en el km 4,6 de la NA-6840, en el término municipal de esta localidad ribera, según ha informado la Policía Foral, que ha indicado que se ha decretado la muerte judicial de la víctima.

Vehículo en el que se ha encontrado a la mujer apuñalada
Vehículo en el que se ha encontrado a la mujer apuñalada.- POLICÍA FORAL

Una mujer ha fallecido este miércoles en Murchante tras ser apuñalada en el interior de su vehículo por una persona que se ha dado a la fuga.

Se encargan de la investigación patrullas de la Policía Judicial, de Seguridad Vial y Policía Judicial de Tudela, y la Policía Científica.

