Admitida la querella del Govern balear contra el 'influencer' Naim Darrechi por un presunto delito de discriminación

El juzgado de Instrucción número 2 de Palma ha admitido a trámite la querella del Govern balear, interpuesta a través de la Abogacía de la comunidad autónoma en representación del Instituto Balear de la Mujer, contra el 'influencer' mallorquín Naim Darrechi, de 19 años, por un presunto delito de discriminación.
La querella se interpuso por la difusión viral de una entrevista en la que Darrechi alardeaba de que engañaba a las mujeres para mantener sexuales sin preservativo y, para ello, les aseguraba que había sido sometido a una supuesta esterilización quirúrgica, ha informado este sábado la Conselleria de Presidencia, Función Pública e Igualdad.
El Govern balear subraya la gran influencia de este joven en las redes sociales, donde cuenta con 26 millones de seguidores en TikTok, 7 millones en Instagram y 3,9 en su canal de YouTube.
A criterio de la Abogacía de la Comunidad Autónoma, estos hechos suponen un delito que implica una pena de prisión de seis meses a dos años y multa por acciones que suponen humillación, desprecio o descrédito a cualquier de sus víctimas.
El Govern balear afirma que tiene el deber de proteger la comisión de abusos y agresiones sexuales, no permitir actuaciones que atenten contra la salud sexual y reproductiva de las mujeres y el enaltecimiento de estos delitos.
Además, la obligación del Ejecutivo balear es velar también porque los contenidos emitidos a través de las redes sociales, que son los grandes referentes en el desarrollo de las conductas de las personas, no fomenten actuaciones contra los derechos sexuales y reproductivos de las mujeres.
El pasado mes julio el Instituto Balear de la Mujer, al amparo del artículo 52 de la Ley de Protección Integral a la infancia y la Adolescencia, también denunció a Naim Darrechi ante la Agencia Española de Protección de Datos y pidió el cierre de su canal de YouTube y de su cuenta a Tik Tok, una denuncia que fue admitida a trámite.
