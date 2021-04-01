Estás leyendo: Aglomeraciones de miles de aficionados del Athletic al despedir a su equipo para la final de la Copa del Rey

Aglomeraciones de miles de aficionados del Athletic al despedir a su equipo para la final de la Copa del Rey

A pesar de los llamamientos para evitar aglomeraciones dada la actual situación de pandemia, numerosos aficionados se han congregado en los alrededores de Lezama sin respetar las medidas de seguridad.

Aficionados se concentran ante las instalaciones de Lezama para arropar a la expedición del Athletic Club de Bilbao que parte este jueves hacia Sevilla para disputar el próximo sábado la final de la Copa del Rey en el estadio de La Cartuja. EFE/Javier Zor
Miles de aficionados han acudido a las instalaciones del Athletic Club de Bilbao en Lezama para despedir a la expedición rojiblanca que parte este jueves hacia Sevilla, donde el próximo sábado se enfrentará a la Real Sociedad para disputar la Final de la Copa del Rey.

A pesar de los llamamientos a evitar aglomeraciones dada la actual situación de pandemia, numerosos aficionados se han congregado en los alrededores de Lezama y, sin que se respetasen las medidas de distancia social, han arropado al equipo rojiblanco en su salida hacia el aeropuerto de Loiu.

Entre continuos gritos y cánticos de apoyo al Athletic, los aficionados han hecho un pasillo a los vehículos de la expedición, entre ellos el autobús con los jugadores del Athletic Club, que, a través de su cuenta oficial de Twitter, agradecía la despedida a los "leones" pero apelaba a "respetar todas las medidas de seguridad".

Una vez que la expedición rojiblanca ha abandonado las instalaciones de Lezama, a lo largo de la carretera hasta llegar al aeropuerto de Loiu también se ha podido ver en los arcenes a aficionados que querían despedir a los jugadores, así como en las instalaciones aeroportuarias.

La expedición rojiblanca, que había sido despedida en Lezama por el equipo femenino del Athletic, también ha estado escoltada en su camino al aeropuerto por más de un centenar de motoristas.

Por su parte, la Real Sociedad, que se enfrentará al Athletic, tiene previsto partir este viernes hacia Sevilla desde el aeropuerto de Hondarribia.

