Alejandra Jacinto irá de 4, Agustín Moreno 5, Serigne Mbaye 9 y Cecilio Rodríguez 25 en la lista de Unidas Podemos

MADRID
La candidatura de Unidas Podemos a las elecciones madrileñas que lidera el exvicepresidente Pablo Iglesias tiene como número dos a la coportavoz estatal de la formación, Isa Serra, e incluye en el número tres a la dirigente de IU, Vanessa Lillo, mientras que el cuarto puesto figura la activista antidesahucios Alejandra Jacinto.
Otro de los fichajes de Iglesias, el histórico sindicalista de CCOO y miembro de la Marea Verde, Agustín Moreno, ocupa el quinto lugar en la papeleta electoral de Unidas Podemos por delante del coordinador autonómico de la formación morada, Jesús Santos.
Le siguen en el séptimo puesto la que fuera diputada regional Carolina Alonso, y en octavo lugar se ubica la exdirectora del Instituto de las Mujeres, Beatriz Gimeno, según la lista final de Unidas Podemos registrada ayer en la Junta Electoral de Madrid.
El portavoz del Sindicato de Manteros de Madrid y otra de las incorporaciones a la candidatura, Serigne Mbaye, figura en el noveno puesto y la exdiputada Sol Sánchez, de IU, se encuadra en décimo lugar.
Con ello, tres de las incorporaciones independientes de la sociedad civil ocupan lugares destacados en la lista de Iglesias, que encuadra también a dos representantes de IU entre los diez primeros puestos, fruto de las negociaciones entre ambas formaciones.
El ex Jefe del Estado Mayor de la Defensa (Jemad) Julio Rodríguez concurre en el puesto 11, el hasta ahora parlamentario autonómico Jacinto Morano se sitúa en el 12 y su compañera en el grupo parlamentario Paloma García le sigue con el 13. La politóloga Lilith Verstrynge aparece a continuación (14) en la papeleta electoral y a continuación el miembro de Izquierda Unida Fernando Jiménez.
Otros puestos destacados son el exdiputado regional de Podemos Javier Cañadas (16), el taxista y candidato independiente Cecilio González (25), la exconcejal de IU en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid Yolanda Rodríguez (43). Cierra la lista la coporavoz de IU en la Comunidad de Madrid, Carolina Cordero.
