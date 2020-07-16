Estás leyendo: Cárcel para el armador del Rúa Mar por presunto tráfico de hachís y por la muerte de seis marineros al naufragar el pesquero

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Alejandro Abascal también ordena el ingreso en prisión incondicional para la mujer de Pedro Maza, Macarena Rodríguez, y para Joaquín Jesús Heredia, investigados por una red tráfico de hachís en el Estrecho.

El barco pesquero gaditano Rua Mar, que naufragó con seis tripulantes a bordo. / EFE
madrid

efe

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional, Alejandro Abascal, ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión incondicional para el armador del Rúa Mar, Pedro Maza, investigado por tráfico de hachís y por su posible responsabilidad penal en la muerte de seis marineros del pesquero el pasado 23 de enero.

Ademas, el juez ha ordenado prisión para la mujer de Maza, Macarena Rodríguez y para Joaquín Jesús Heredia, investigados por la red tráfico de hachís en el Estrecho a través de pesquero.

Asimismo, este jueves el magistrado ha dictado también órdenes de busca captura internacionales para otros miembros de la organización que se encuentran fugados.

En la causa, que se que se encuentra bajo secreto, se investigan los delitos de organización criminal, blanqueo de capital y tráfico de hachís. Las fuentes han precisado que en el caso de Maza se investiga su responsabilidad en el fallecimiento de los seis tripulantes el 23 de enero de 2020.

Tras el naufragio se trabajó intensamente en la búsqueda de los tripulantes, aunque solo se pudieron recuperar dos cuerpos: el patrón Antonio Javier Maza, de 52 años, tío del armador, y el marinero peruano Óscar Maquera.

La investigación del juzgado central de instrucción número 6 de la Audiencia Nacional supone, según las mismas fuentes, un golpe a las redes de narcotráfico que utilizan pesqueros para sus actividades delictivas.

