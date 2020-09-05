Carriles bici, ludotecas, parques...: el Ayuntamiento de Madrid echa abajo 232 proyectos de presupuestos participativos

madridActualizado:
Alegando "inviabilidad sobrevenida", el Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha dado carpetazo a un total de 232 proyectos de presupuestos participativos relativos a las convocatorias de 2016, 2017, 2018 y 2019. Carriles bici, ludotecas, parques, rocódromos, peatonalizaciones, reformas en el mobiliario urbano, espacios culturales... Los anhelos de tantos y tantos vecinos de Madrid han sido truncados "por causas sobrevenidas" en algunas casos hasta cuatro años después de su aprobación.
Así se desprende del Boletín Oficial del Ayuntamiento de Madrid (BOAM) correspondiente a este viernes, donde se detallan el conjunto de proyectos descartados y los motivos de dicha inviabilidad. Caen decenas de carriles bici, pero también otros muchos proyectos que tenían por objetivo mejorar los barrios y que trataban de dar respuesta a las necesidades que evidenciaron los ciudadanos a través de audiencias públicas.
Los ciudadanos dejaron claro que el dinero de las arcas municipales debía servir para mejorar las condiciones de los mayores, las personas dependientes y los sectores más desfavorecidos, así como contribuir a ampliar los equipamientos educativos y deportivos de la ciudad. Pues bien, el resultado ha sido mucho menos ambicioso de lo que se esperaba.
Entre las causas de inviabilidad esgrimidas por Dirección General de Participación Ciudadana, en coordinación con las distintas áreas de gobierno y los distritos, encontramos cuestiones como que "no es razonablemente seguro que se puedan ejecutar correctamente por implicar trámites previos de resultado incierto" o que afectan a "espacios que son de titularidad no municipal". También nos topamos con otras de índole más genérica: "Proyectos incompatibles con un Plan Director o un Plan Estratégico".
