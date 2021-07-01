El Corte Inglés compra la cadena de supermercados madrileña Sánchez Romero

MadridActualizado:
El Corte Inglés ha cerrado la compra de la cadena de supermercados Sánchez Romero, especializada en productos "premium" y que cuenta con una decena de establecimientos físicos repartidos por la Comunidad de Madrid.
En un comunicado, la compañía de grandes almacenes, que no ha facilitado el importe de la operación, ha destacado que con esta adquisición pretende "consolidar" su posicionamiento como "líder de supermercados de calidad".
Además de las diez tiendas, Sánchez Romero posee una plataforma de distribución de 4.000 metros cuadrados en Alcalá de Henares (Madrid)(Madrid), donde también se encuentran las oficinas y la sede de la compañía, que igualmente pasará a manos de El Corte Inglés.
Sánchez Romero nació en 1954 y desde 2017 estaba controlada por un grupo de inversores liderado por Enric Ezquerra, quien ha ocupado el cargo de presidente ejecutivo desde entonces y que "seguirá ligado" al proyecto.
La cadena se dirige a un perfil de consumidor "premium" (según el estudio anual de la OCU, es la cadena de supermercados más cara de España) y entre sus proyectos figuraba desde hace años salir fuera de Madrid.
En 2020, la firma facturó 61 millones de euros (un 50% más que un año antes) y su resultado operativo bruto (Ebitda) se situó en 6,2 millones; el pasado mes de marzo, sus responsables ya anunciaron que esperaban abrir tiendas fuera de la Comunidad de Madrid a lo largo de 2021.
El grupo emplea a 419 trabajadores y su cuota de mercado a cierre del pasado ejercicio era del 0,76 % en la región y del 1,3 % en la capital.
La operación permitirá a El Corte Inglés reforzar la línea de negocio dedicada a supermercados, donde opera bajo las enseñas Supercor e Hipercor.
El Corte Inglés ha contado como asesores de la operación con Deloitte y Santander Investment Banking, mientras Sanchez Romero ha sido asesorado por Alantra.
