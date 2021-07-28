Estás leyendo: Darias apunta que se está comenzando a "aplanar" la curva de contagios de coronavirus

La incidencia desciende hasta los 699 casos. La ministra de Sanidad ha avisado de que sigue "preocupando" la ocupación de pacientes covid en las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos y en los hospitales.

"Se esta desacelerando el crecimiento de la incidencia: baja a 699 casos", ha comunicado la titular de Sanidad, Carolina Darias. La ministra ha apuntado, "con toda la prudencia", que se está comenzando a "aplanar" la curva de contagios de coronavirus en España, ya que el incremento de casos se sitúa actualmente en un 13 por ciento, un 30 por ciento menos que la semana pasada.

"Estamos en el comienzo de una zona de meseta. Los grupos con altas coberturas de vacunación, los mayores de 40 años, presentan una incidencia por debajo de la media", ha comentario Darias en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo Interterritorial del Sistema Nacional de Salud (CISNS).

No obstante, la ministra ha avisado de que sigue "preocupando" la ocupación de pacientes Covid-19 en las Unidades de Cuidados Intensivos y en los hospitales, si bien ha reconocido también que el incremento de camas se está produciendo a un ritmo más lento que en las semanas anteriores.

Dicho esto, Darias ha insistido en que en España sigue habiendo una circulación "muy importante" del coronavirus y ha recordado que los jóvenes también se pueden enfermar de forma grave, ingresar en una UCI e, incluso, fallecer. "Estamos en un momento en el que tenemos que seguir cuidándonos mucho porque el objetivo no es sólo consolidar el aplanamiento de la curva, sino bajarla cuando antes", ha zanjado

