Denuncian la detención de una joven tras la concentración en Madrid por los crímenes machistas 

Madrid
Las imágenes hablan por sí solas. Un policía presiona con la rodilla el cuello de una manifestante ante la indignación de los presentes. Sucedió poco después de la media noche. Al menos una veintena de personas se dispersaba hacia el metro procedentes de la madrileña Plaza de Cibeles, donde había finalizado la manifestación en repulsa por los crímenes machistas que han sacudido nuestro país en las últimas horas.
La convocatoria, surgida en las redes sociales, citaba a las 22.00 horas de este viernes a toda la ciudadanía para mostrar su rechazo y repulsa al terror machista que no cesa. Finalizada la concentración, una veintena de manifestantes se retiraba pacíficamente escoltadas por la Policía. Fue entonces, a medio camino entre Cibeles y Puerta del Sol, en la calle Alcalá, cuando tuvo lugar el incidente.
"Escuché un ruido, me di la vuelta y vi a una chica en el suelo rodeada de cuatro policías, forcejeando y haciéndole daño, ella gritaba", explica Lucía Nistal, testigo de la detención. "Cuando vimos que le ponía la rodilla en el cuello es cuando comenzamos a gritar porque a todas nos trajo recuerdos muy duros", denuncia la joven.
"No nos permitieron acercarnos para intentar ayudarla, incluso nos grabó la propia Policía, sólo pudimos ver cómo la maltrataban contra el suelo y la metían en volandas en el coche, haciéndole bastante daño a tenor de sus gritos".
Una detención difícil de entender, según las presentes, que sólo buscaba "atemorizar" y que en ningún momento responde a algún tipo enfrentamiento con la Policía. "Consideraron necesario responder a una mínima desobediencia que realizamos al salir de Sol e ir hacia Cibeles, no sucedió nada que justificase una detención, no hubo enfrentamiento, tan sólo hubo cánticos contra la violencia machista y contra la justicia patriarcal", se queja Nistal.
La sensación de Lucía, integrante de la agrupación de mujeres Pan y Rosas, es de cierta desazón por lo ocurrido: "Justo el día en el que recibimos la noticia de que varias niñas y una mujer han sido asesinadas, y de que meten en la cárcel a Juana Rivas, vemos la dureza con la que responden a nuestras proclamas, cuando tan sólo queríamos ir un poco más allá con nuestras demandas".
