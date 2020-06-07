Desalojan a unos 40 estudiantes Erasmus que hacían botellón en una playa de A Coruña y les obligan a limpiarla

La Policía Local desalojó la playa de Carnota (A Coruña) el pasado jueves después de que casi 40 estudiantes Erasmus se juntasen en el arenal para hacer botellón, por lo que les obligaron a limpiar la zona.

Según han confirmado fuentes de este cuerpo policial a Europa Press, los hechos sucedieron a última hora de la tarde del jueves, cuando varios vecinos y usuarios de la playa alertaron a los agentes de la reunión de "un grupo nutrido" de personas que estaban haciendo botellón.

Cuando los agentes se presentaron en la zona, hablaron con los jóvenes y estos explicaron que eran estudiantes Erasmus que estaban realizando su estancia en A Coruña y Santiago y habían quedado en Carnota a través de las redes sociales.

"Muchos no se conocían entre ellos", había gente de "Colombia, Brasil, Argentina o Francia", han asegurado las mismas fuentes. Por este motivo, a pesar de identificarlos a todos, los agentes decidieron que no iban multarlos, porque la sanción "no iba a llegar a ningún lado".

En su lugar, les informaron de que no podían realizar ese tipo de actividades en un lugar como la playa de Carnota, que está protegida por Red Natura, y les hicieron limpiar la basura y todo lo que habían ensuciado durante el tiempo que permanecieron en el arenal.

Por su parte, los estudiantes aceptaron la indicación y argumentaron que habían ido allí porque "Carnota era una playa virgen y allí no había riesgo de coronavirus".

