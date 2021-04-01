Estás leyendo: Detenido el actor Micky Molina en Ibiza por alterar el orden público tras negarse a cumplir la normativa anticovid

Público
Público
coronavirus

Detenido el actor Micky Molina en Ibiza por alterar el orden público tras negarse a cumplir la normativa anticovid

En agosto de 2019 Molina fue investigado por un presunto delito contra la seguridad del tránsito en Ibiza tras atropellar a una menor, que resultó herida leve.

Micky Molina en la presentación del festival de cine de Málga en 2017 / EUROPA PRESS
Micky Molina en la presentación del festival de cine de Málga en 2017 / EUROPA PRESS.

madrid

El actor Micky Molina ha sido detenido por alterar gravemente el orden público en el aeropuerto de Ibiza, ha confirmado este jueves la Oficina Periférica de Comunicación (OPC) de la Guardia Civil de Baleares.

La detención se produjo este miércoles a las 22.00 horas cuando el actor se negó a cumplir las órdenes de los agentes de la Guardia Civil sobre la normativa anticovid.

Molina ha sido arrestado por los delitos de resistencia y desobediencia grave. Ha pasado la noche en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil en Ibiza y esta mañana ha pasado a disposición judicial, donde se enfrenta a un juicio rápido.

En agosto de 2019 Molina fue investigado por un presunto delito contra la seguridad del tránsito en Ibiza tras atropellar a una menor, que resultó herida leve.

Tras el incidente, el actor dio positivo en dos pruebas de alcoholemia, superando en ambos casos los 0,60 mg/l, el límite que convierte una sanción administrativa en un delito penal.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público