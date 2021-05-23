Estás leyendo: Detenido un joven en Badalona por agresión sexual a una chica en la playa

Agresión Sexual

Detenido un joven en Badalona por agresión sexual a una chica en la playa

La agresión tuvo lugar poco antes de las 05.30 horas de la madrugada cuando unos amigos de la víctima, mayor de edad, avisaron a los equipos de emergencia.

Un joven de 19 años ha sido detenido este sábado en Badalona (Barcelona) por la agresión sexual de una chica en la playa de la localidad, han informado fuentes de los Mossos.

La agresión ha tenido lugar poco antes de las 05.30 horas de la madrugada cuando unos amigos de la víctima, mayor de edad, han avisado a los equipos de emergencia.

Una vez en el lugar de los hechos, agentes de los Mossos han desplegado un dispositivo que ha conducido a la posterior detención del joven, nacido en 2002.

