Encuesta: ¿Volverá el rey Juan Carlos a España?

El rey emérito anunció hace un año que había abandonado el país —con la excusa de no perjudicar a su hijo ni a la monarquía— tras verse acorralado por las informaciones que desvelaban las irregularidades de su patrimonio. 

Fotografía de archivo de mayo de 2019 del rey emérito.
Fotografía de archivo de mayo de 2019 del rey emérito. John Tys / AFP

MADRID

Tal día como hoy hace justamente un año el rey Juan Carlos hacía pública una carta enviada a su hijo, Felipe VI, en la que anunciaba que abandonaba el país del que había sido rey durante casi 40 años. El motivo, según su versión, era facilitar la labor como monarca de su hijo e intentar calmar sus problemas con la Justicia.

Ha pasado un año y no solo la situación no se ha normalizado, sino que en todo este tiempo se han ido conociendo más irregularidades en el patrimonio del rey emérito, cada vez más cercado por su fortuna opaca, lo que le ha llevado  incluso a regularizar su situación fiscal. Y no solo eso, además de las dudas sobre sus bienes, se han ido conociendo otras oscuras actividades realizadas tras su abdicación, como los cinco viajes a Arabia Saudí (que no hizo públicos) donde se reunió con altos cargos del régimen absolutista cuando aun recibía una asignación pública que rondaba los 190.000 euros anuales.

Con este panorama, Juan Carlos I puede decidir aun volver a España, vivir huido o no regresar nunca al país que le vio reinar. 

