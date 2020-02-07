España importó un 1,9% menos de petróleo en 2019 

MADRIDActualizado:
España redujo la compra de crudo al extranjero en 2019 un 1,9%, hasta situarse en 66,303 millones de toneladas, según el balance anual publicado este viernes por la Corporación de Reservas Estratégicas de Productos Petrolíferos (Cores).
Esta merma en la importación contrasta con la subida del 2018, cuando se batió récord de compra foránea con 67,586 millones, el mayor volumen anual desde 1996, primer año en el que se disponen de datos. Con todo, la cifra de 2019 es la segunda contabilizada más elevada tras la del ejercicio precedente.
En 2019, Nigeria, con el 16,9% del total de adquisiciones, fue el principal país de origen del oro negro llegado a España, seguido de México (14,2%) y Libia (12,8%). De este último país llegó un 19,6% más de petróleo.
De los mayores incrementos interanuales del año pasado destacan Venezuela (+265,2%), Estados Unidos (+97,6%) y Noruega (+41,9%).
Los 2,297 millones de toneladas de crudo que compró España a Venezuela contrastan con los 629.000 toneladas que adquirió de ese país en 2018, cuando las compras se recortaron un 40%, en lo que supuso la cantidad más baja desde 2011.
Por regiones, las importaciones de los países de la Opep incrementaron su cuota hasta el 60,8%, con un alza en el porcentaje de suministro del 1,3% en comparación con 2018. De Iraq se trajo un 12,5% más y de Arabia Saudí un 10,1% más.
Las compras a países No-Opep bajaron un 6,5%, a los de la OCDE subieron un 10% y a los de la UE crecieron un 27,4%.
