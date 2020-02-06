El empleo vinculado al turismo crece un 3,6% en 2019

MADRIDActualizado:
El sector turístico español aumentó su cifra de empleos en 2019 un 3,6% respecto al año anterior, con una ganancia de 93.850 puestos de trabajo, según datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) difundidos el jueves por Turespaña, dependiente del Ministerio de Industria, Comercio y Turismo.
El año se cerró con 2.677.371 ocupados vinculados a actividades turísticas, lo que representa el 13,4% del empleo total de la economía española. La tasa de paro en el sector se situó en el 12,1%, por debajo del 13,8% de la media nacional.
Destaca especialmente en el último trimestre del año la mejora de la calidad del empleo turístico, con un incremento de la contratación indefinida de un 10,2% -un 68% del total de contratos-, mientras que disminuyeron los asalariados que trabajan con contrato temporal (-3,1%).
En relación al tipo de jornada, los asalariados con jornada completa aumentaron un 5,2% y representan el 73,5% del total, frente a los asalariados con jornada laboral a tiempo parcial, que crecieron un 6,4%.
Las comunidades autónomas con mayor número de flujos turísticos (Catalunya, Andalucía, Comunidad de Madrid, Canarias y Comunidad Valenciana) son, a su vez, las que generan más ocupados en el sector, aglutinando en el cuarto trimestre de 2019 el 74,6% del total de ocupados en el sector.
Por crecimiento en el número de ocupados en turismo, destacan La Rioja (+21,8%), Asturias (+12,7%) y Andalucía (+11,7%), mientras que Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha y Extremadura fueron las comunidades donde más disminuyeron los ocupados respecto al mismo trimestre del año anterior.
La secretaria de Estado de Turismo, Isabel Oliver, destacó en un comunicado que "mes a mes el turismo se consolida como el principal motor de creación de empleo, y este es cada vez de mayor calidad, como indica el aumento de los contratos indefinidos y de las jornadas a tiempo completo; desde el Gobierno seguiremos trabajando por esta senda para lograr mayor estabilidad laboral, mejores condiciones, seguridad y formación".
