Estás leyendo: La Fiscalía unificará los criterios en los recursos frente a las restricciones covid tras el día 9

Público
Público
FIN ESTADO DE ALARMA

La Fiscalía unificará los criterios en los recursos frente a las restricciones covid tras el día 9

Dolores Delgado dicta una instrucción con pautas a aplicar por el Ministerio Público cuando se levante el estado de alarma. 

La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, pronunciando una conferencia el día 20 de abril.
La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, pronunciando una conferencia el día 20 de abril. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

MADRID

Actualizado:

La fiscal general del Estado, Dolores Delgado, ha dictado una Instrucción dirigida a agilizar la respuesta procesal de la Fiscalía en relación con el levantamiento del estado de alarma a partir del próximo domingo, 9 de mayo. 

En este documento, cuyas directrices deben cumplir todos los fiscales, se analiza el Real Decreto-ley 8/2021, de 4 de mayo, por el que se adoptan medidas urgentes en el orden sanitario, social y jurisdiccional a aplicar tras la finalización de la vigencia del estado de alarma. 

Dicho Decreto crea un recurso de casación que permitirá tanto a las comunidades autónomas como a la autoridad estatal recurrir ante el Tribunal Supremo (TS) cuando los Tribunales Superiores de Justicia (TSJ) y la Audiencia Nacional, respectivamente, se nieguen a ratificar las medidas restrictivas adoptadas en materia sanitaria para luchar contra el coronavirus. 

Frente a esta novedad, la Instrucción de la Fiscalía General, que tiene fecha de este miércoles, establece pautas para que los fiscales puedan unificar la respuesta procesal inmediata ante el nuevo escenario de recursos que contempla el texto normativo, "estableciendo cauces de comunicación directos con el Fiscal de Sala de lo Contencioso-administrativo a través de la red de delegados desplegada por todo el territorio", ha informado el Ministerio Público en una nota.

Se coordina así la labor del Ministerio Fiscal y se asegura la celeridad en el planteamiento de las cuestiones ante la Sala de lo Contencioso-Administrativo del alto tribunal, añade. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público