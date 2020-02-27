Estás leyendo: Íñigo Meirás cobró 11,2 millones al cesar como consejero delegado de Ferrovial

Íñigo Meirás cobró 11,2 millones al cesar como consejero delegado de Ferrovial

El presidente de la constructora, Rafael del Pino, percibió 4,41 millones de euros, de los que 3,31 millones correspondieron a su retribución y el resto al pago en acciones.

Rafael del Pino, presidente de Ferrovial (d.), e Íñigo Meirás, consejero delegado (i.) durante la junta general de accionistas de la constructora. E.P.
madrid

Actualizado:

EUROPA PRESS

Íñigo Meirás percibió un importe total de 11,25 millones de euros al dejar el pasado 1 de octubre el cargo de consejero delegado de Ferrovial, según consta en el informe de remuneraciones del consejo del grupo.

Del importe total percibido, 8,16 millones corresponde a la indemnización que recibió por dejar la compañía en octubre de 2019, unos meses antes a la fecha de mayo de 2020 establecida en su contrato, aunque el cese se convenio de "mutuo acuerdo".

El monto corresponde a lo que el ejecutivo tenía acumulado en su plan de pensiones, y a él se suman otros 1,09 millones por la entrega de acciones correspondientes a los planes de retribución en títulos de la compañía y otros 724.900 euros como finiquito.

El resto de la retribución percibida corresponde al sueldo fijo y variable correspondiente a los meses de 2019 en los que estuvo en el cargo, hasta que el 1 de octubre dio el relevo a Ignacio Madridejos como primer ejecutivo de la compañía.

En cuanto al resto del consejo, el presidente y primer accionista de la compañía, Rafael del Pino, percibió 4,41 millones de euros, de los que 3,31 millones correspondieron a su retribución y el resto al pago en acciones.

Respecto al nuevo consejero delegado, cobró 1,13 millones de euros por los tres meses que ejerció en el cargo en 2019.

