Íñigo Meirás cobró 11,2 millones al cesar como consejero delegado de Ferrovial

madridActualizado:
Íñigo Meirás percibió un importe total de 11,25 millones de euros al dejar el pasado 1 de octubre el cargo de consejero delegado de Ferrovial, según consta en el informe de remuneraciones del consejo del grupo.
Del importe total percibido, 8,16 millones corresponde a la indemnización que recibió por dejar la compañía en octubre de 2019, unos meses antes a la fecha de mayo de 2020 establecida en su contrato, aunque el cese se convenio de "mutuo acuerdo".
El monto corresponde a lo que el ejecutivo tenía acumulado en su plan de pensiones, y a él se suman otros 1,09 millones por la entrega de acciones correspondientes a los planes de retribución en títulos de la compañía y otros 724.900 euros como finiquito.
El resto de la retribución percibida corresponde al sueldo fijo y variable correspondiente a los meses de 2019 en los que estuvo en el cargo, hasta que el 1 de octubre dio el relevo a Ignacio Madridejos como primer ejecutivo de la compañía.
En cuanto al resto del consejo, el presidente y primer accionista de la compañía, Rafael del Pino, percibió 4,41 millones de euros, de los que 3,31 millones correspondieron a su retribución y el resto al pago en acciones.
Respecto al nuevo consejero delegado, cobró 1,13 millones de euros por los tres meses que ejerció en el cargo en 2019.
