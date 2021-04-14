Estás leyendo: Muere el estafador Bernie Madoff

Muere el estafador Bernie Madoff

El financiero fue condenado por haber construido la mayor estafa piramidal de la historia. 

Fotografía de archivo de marzo de 2009 de Bernard Madoff.
Fotografía de archivo de marzo de 2009 de Bernard Madoff. EFE

El exfinanciero Bernie Madoff, condenado a 150 años por perpetrar la mayor estafa piramidal de la historia de Wall Street, ha muerto en una prisión federal de Estados Unidos a los 82 años, informaron este miércoles varios medios estadounidenses.

El exfinanciero estaba confinado en la prisión de Butner, en Carolina del Norte, después de su sentencia en junio del 2009 por dirigir un fraude estimado en hasta 64.800 millones de dólares. 

Madoff, que en 2009 se declaró culpable de haber estafado 50.000 millones de dólares, había solicitado el año pasado salir de la cárcel porque sufría una enfermedad renal en fase terminal, pero su petición había sido rechazada.

Esquema Ponzi

Entre las miles de víctimas de las estafas de Madoff figuran tanto individuos de a pie como empresas, fondos de pensiones, fondos de cobertura y organizaciones de beneficencia. Entre ellos aparecen celebridades como Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick y John Malkovich, y una ONG asociada con el director de cine Steven Spielberg.

Los dueños del equipo de béisbol New York Mets, uno de los clientes que más tiempo fueron asesorados por Madoff, tuvieron problemas durante años para contar con un equipo competitivo debido a las pérdidas que sufrieron. 

Algunas de las víctimas de Madoff lo perdieron todo. Muchos procedían de la comunidad judía de Estados Unidos, en la que Madoff se desenvolvía como un importante filántropo.

Sus delitos fueron revelados por las autoridades en 2008 por sus dos hijos, que no participaron en las estafas. 

