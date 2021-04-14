De Steven Spielberg al actor Kevin Bacon: las miles de víctimas de la estafa de Madoff

madrid
El financiero de Wall Street Bernard Madoff, que cumplía una condena de 150 años por estafar más de 50.000 millones de dólares (41.824 millones de euros), ha fallecido este miércoles en una cárcel federal en Carolina del Norte (Estados Unidos).
El fraude dejó 27.000 víctimas repartidas por todo el mundo, entre los que se encuentran actores como Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick y John Malkovich, y una ONG asociada con el director de cine Steven Spielberg.
Algunos de los afectados lo perdieron todo. Los dueños del equipo de béisbol New York Mets, uno de los clientes que más tiempo fueron asesorados por el estafador, tuvieron problemas durante años para contar con un equipo competitivo debido a las pérdidas que sufrieron.
Pasó de ser una de las figuras más prestigiosas de Wall Street a todo un símbolo de las peores prácticas bursátiles tras destaparse el gigantesco fraude de inversiones que operó durante años y que terminó por costar miles de millones a grandes y pequeños inversores.
Pasada más de una década, las víctimas siguen aún recuperando dinero gracias a la liquidación de su firma y el trabajo de la Justicia estadounidense. En concreto, en abril de 2020, los afectados recibieron del Departamento de Justicia de EEUU 378 millones de dólares.
Nacido en 1938 en el distrito de Queens, Madoff estudió un año en la universidad de Alabama y se graduó en ciencias políticas en 1960 en la de Hofstra (Nueva York), además de asistir durante un año a la Facultad de Derecho de Brooklyn. Robert De Niro le dio vida en 2017 en la película de HBO The Wizard of Lies, en la que Michelle Pfeiffer interpretó a su esposa Ruth.
