Avispa Muere un hombre en Granada tras sufrir una picadura de avispa

La víctima, de unos 50 años, era alérgica. Los servicios médicos no pudieron hacer nada por salvarle la vida. En julio fallecieron tres personas en Galicia por el mismo hecho.

Un ejemplar de avispa asiática. EFE

Un hombre de unos 50 años ha muerto en la localidad granadina de Montillana después de sufrir una picadura de avispa, a la que era alérgico y, aunque fue atendido los servicios médicos, éstos no pudieron hacer nada por salvarle la vida. Este fatal suceso se une a las tres muertes en julio en Galicia por picadura de avispa

Según han informado hoy a Efe fuentes de la Guardia Civil los hechos ocurrieron el pasado lunes por la tarde en la calle, cuando el hombre recibió la picadura de uno de estos insectos.

Fue en ese momento cuando efectivos sanitarios fueron requeridos para que fuese atendido, al tiempo que también se alertó la presencia de la Guardia Civil.

Si bien cuando llegaron los médicos al lugar estos trataron de reanimarlo sin éxito y sólo pudieron confirmar su muerte tras sufrir un "shock anafiláctico", según las fuentes.

Tras lo ocurrido, según adelanta hoy el diario Ideal, no fue necesario el traslado al Instituto de Medicina Legal (IML) de Granada del fallecido.

