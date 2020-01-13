Público
Noticias de hoy El Gobierno quiere estrenarse con las subidas prometidas a pensionistas y funcionarios y otras 4 noticias que debes leer para estar informado hoy, martes 14 de enero de 2020

Te proponemos cinco noticias para que empieces informado este martes 14 de enero de 2020.

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, este lunes | EFE

El Gobierno quiere estrenarse con las subidas prometidas a pensionistas y funcionarios

Este martes se reúne por primera vez el Consejo de Ministros, que completará la estructura del Estado y los nuevos nombramientos. La reforma para evitar el bloqueo político y la ley de Eutanasia están también entre las prioridades. Los nuevos Presupuestos Generales del Estado tendrán preferencia y se quieren aprobar durante el primer trimestre.

El mundo judicial anticipa un marcaje a Delgado y a sus decisiones sobre Catalunya

Cien días suele ser el margen que se otorga a un alto cargo antes de criticar su gestión. Pero Dolores Delgado no va a tener este espacio temporal de confianza cuando sea nombrada fiscal general del Estado. La oposición a Pedro Sánchez será muy beligerante ante su gestión, mientras el mundo jurídico mirará con lupa sus decisiones.

Los ministros de Unidas Podemos llevan el 'sí se puede' al Gobierno

Ya es oficial: Unidas Podemos tendrá cinco ministros en el Gobierno de coalición. Pablo Iglesias, Yolanda Díaz, Irene Montero, Alberto Garzón y Manuel Castells tomaron posesión de sus cargos junto al resto de ministros del PSOE. Los dirigentes salientes pasaron sus carteras y los ministerios se llenaron de emoción por una sociedad civil que hizo resonar el 'sí se puede'.

Opacidad y silencio oficial ante la llegada a Motril del barco saudí dedicado al comercio/transporte de armas 

El Bahri Hofuf atracará a las 5.30 de la mañana en el puerto granadino. La Autoridad Portuaria evitó responder a Podemos sobre las razones de esta escala y derivó el asunto a la Subdelegación del Gobierno, que tampoco ha facilitado información.

'Dolor y Gloria', Antonio Banderas y 'Klaus', nominados españoles a los Óscar

La cinta de Pedro Almódovar comparte candidatura con Corpus Christi, Honeyland, Les Miserables y Parásitos. El actor malagueño competirá por el premio a mejor actor. La película de animación Klaus es la tercera nominación española.

