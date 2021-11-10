Estás leyendo: Una nueva colada llega al mar en La Palma y forma otra fajana

Público
Público

Una nueva colada llega al mar en La Palma y forma otra fajana

El contacto de la lava con el mar impide el acceso a los agricultores a las fincas del barrio de La Bombilla.

La colada de lava formando una nueva fajana.
La colada de lava formando una nueva fajana. Ministerio de Transporte y Movilidad

madrid

Actualizado:

La lava llegó este martes a la playa de Los Guirres en el municipio de Tazacorte y en la mañana de este miércoles ha creado otra fajana al lado de la ya existente. La colada ha recorrido los seis kilómetros que separan el volcán de Cumbre Vieja del oceáno Atlántico, siendo la segunda en conseguir llegar al mar.

Esta nueva fajana está obstruyendo el paso a las fincas a los agricultores y trabajadores a las fincas del barrio de La Bombilla. Sin embargo, se puede acceder al resto de fincas de la costa del Valle de Aridane, según indica el Cabildo de La Palma en las redes sociales. En este momento, la lava fluye sobre las coladas anteriores de la zona central y alimenta la número 2, es decir, la que llegó al mar este miércoles.

El contacto de la lava con el agua provoca unos gases dañinos para la salud, sin embargo, como la zona fue evacuada por el riesgo de la lava, no hay peligro por inhalación, aunque la calidad del aire alrededor del volcán sigue siendo desfavorable. Además, el Ministerio de Transportes y Movilidad ha asegurado por Twitter que todos los medios de Salvamento Marítimo permanecen atentos.

Después de ocho semanas de erupción, el volcán de La Palma parece comenzar a mostrar síntomas de agotamiento, por lo menos en los aportes de magma a mayor profundidad. También se muestra su actividad más intermitente de emisión, mientras que el domingo expulsaba piroclastos y lava, el lunes solo había gases y ceniza. 

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público