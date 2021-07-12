Estás leyendo: ¿Qué diferencia hay entre jurar y prometer el cargo?

Nuevo Gobierno de Sánchez ¿Qué diferencia hay entre jurar y prometer el cargo?

Se trata de una distinción semántica que, a efectos prácticos, no supone diferencia alguna: ambas fórmulas tienen idéntica fuerza de compromiso en la toma de sus cargos.

María Jesús Montero
La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, que asume también la Función Pública, promete su cargo ante el rey Felipe VI. Ballesteros POOL / EFE

Madrid

Las nuevas ministras del Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez han prometido sus cargos, una fórmula que tiene idénticas consecuencias en nuestro sistema que el uso de un juramento. Pero ¿en qué se diferencia pues jurar y prometer?

Jurar significa que se pone a un testigo para asegurar el cumplimiento de un compromiso y la búsqueda de la verdad; generalmente, se suele jurar por un poder divino, humano o institucional, como la Biblia o la Constitución en el caso de los ministros españoles.

Por otro lado, prometer implica adquirir un compromiso personal, sin poner a nada ni a nadie por testigo.

Hasta 2014, en la ceremonia de promesa o juramento de los cargos del Ejecutivo había siempre sobre una mesa una Biblia y un crucifijo, pero la Casa Real decidió cambiar eso para trata de dar cumplimiento a lo establecido en la Constitución en materia de libertad religiosa, y tras la petición de los partidos de la izquierda.

La RAE, por su parte, indica que una promesa equivale a un juramento, sin fórmula religiosa de por medio, de cumplir las funciones del cargo que se va a ejercer.

En la práctica, pues, implican lo mismo, ya que tanto una promesa como un juramento significa que se asume la responsabilidad de cumplir fielmente con un cargo y que se adquiere el compromiso ético de buscar la verdad.

La formula sigue igual, por tanto: 'Juro (o prometo) cumplir fielmente las obligaciones del cargo de (el que corresponda en cada ocasión) con lealtad al rey y guardar y hacer guardar la Constitución como norma fundamental del Estado'

