Madrid
Pedro Sánchez lleva a cabo este sábado una remodelación que afecta a varios ministros y ministras socialistas. Entre ellos, Carmen Calvo, vicepresidenta primera y ministra de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, saldrá del Ejecutivo. De esta manera, tras su salida, la Vicepresidencia Primera estará ocupada por Nadia Calviño, que mantiene la cartera de Asuntos Económicos, mientras que las competencias del ministerio de Calvo las afrontará Félix Bolaños. Con estos cambios, el Gobierno reduce sus vicepresidencias a tres: la de Nadia Calviño, la de Yolanda Díaz y la de Teresa Ribera.
También dejan de formar parte del Gobierno de España la ministra de Exteriores, Arancha González Laya; el ministro de Transportes, Movilidad y Agenda Urbana, José Luis Ábalos; el ministro de Cultura, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes; la ministra de Educación y Formación Profesional, Isabel Celaá; el ministro de Justicia, Juan Carlos Campo; y el ministro de Ciencia, Pedro Duque. Por su parte, José Manuel Albares, embajador en París, sustituirá a González Laya en el Ministerio de Exteriores, y Miquel Iceta será el nuevo ministro de Cultura y Deporte.
Sin embargo, la remodelación no afecta a ningún cargo de Unidas Podemos, ya que Pedro Sánchez y Yolanda Díaz pactaron mantener los cinco ministerios de la confluencia morada.
Al margen de los ministerios, las modificaciones también afectan a María Jesús Montero, que deja la Portavocía del Gobierno, y al socialista Iván Redondo, actual jefe de Gabinete del presidente, que será sustituido por Óscar López, quien fue durante años amigo personal de Sánchez.
