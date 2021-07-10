madrid
Un Gobierno joven, con gran presencia femenina y curtido en la gestión cercana para una recuperación social, digital, verde y feminista. Así ha resumido Pedro Sánchez la remodelación del Ejecutivo que ha anunciado este sábado y que culminará el martes de la próxima semana (el lunes los nuevos miembros del Gobierno tomarán posesión de sus cargos y el martes participarán en su primer Consejo de Ministros).
En una declaración institucional sin preguntas realizada desde La Moncloa, el presidente ha avanzado que "a partir de hoy comienza el Gobierno de la recuperación para superar por completo la peor calamidad vivida en décadas y aprovechar la oportunidad de poner en pie una España mejor".
((Habrá ampliación))
