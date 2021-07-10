Estás leyendo: Pedro Sánchez: "Desde hoy comienza el Gobierno de la recuperación social, digital, verde y feminista"

Remodelación del Gobierno Pedro Sánchez: "Desde hoy comienza el Gobierno de la recuperación social, digital, verde y feminista"

El presidente del Gobierno defiende que su remodelación busca un "rejuvenecimiento" del Gabinete y mayor presencia femenina. Sánchez agradece a los ministros salientes su labor: "Se han dejado la piel en las circunstancias más duras" y asegura que es el momento de "relanzar la agenda de cambios que anuncié en la investidura".

madrid

Un Gobierno joven, con gran presencia femenina y curtido en la gestión cercana para una recuperación social, digital, verde y feminista. Así ha resumido Pedro Sánchez la remodelación del Ejecutivo que ha anunciado este sábado y que culminará el martes de la próxima semana (el lunes los nuevos miembros del Gobierno tomarán posesión de sus cargos y el martes participarán en su primer Consejo de Ministros).

En una declaración institucional sin preguntas realizada desde La Moncloa, el presidente ha avanzado que "a partir de hoy comienza el Gobierno de la recuperación para superar por completo la peor calamidad vivida en décadas y aprovechar la oportunidad de poner en pie una España mejor".

