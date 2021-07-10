Estás leyendo: Sánchez cesa a Iván Redondo como jefe de Gabinete y lo sustituye Óscar López

Remodelación del Gobierno Sánchez cesa a Iván Redondo como jefe de Gabinete y lo sustituye Óscar López

Fue amigo personal del presidente y compartieron gran parte de sus carreras políticas durante muchos años, aunque sus trayectorias se separaron cuando apoyó a Patxi López en las primarias. Sánchez prescinde del "gurú" de las estrategias del Gobierno que le llevaba acompañando tres años.

óscar López, nuevo jefe de Gabinete de Pedro Sánchez, en una imagen de archivo.

Óscar López, quien fue durante muchos años amigo personal de Pedro Sánchez, será el nuevo jefe de Gabinete del presidente en sustitución de Iván Redondo, según confirmó a Público el dirigente socialista.

López, secretario de Organización del PSOE, compartió gran parte de su carrera política con Sánchez, con el que le unía una gran amistad desde finales de los años noventa. Cuando apoyó a Patxi López en las primarias del PSOE, Sánchez se distanció de él, aunque cuando llegó al Gobierno lo nombró como presidente de Paradores.

Ahora, Sánchez vuelve a confiar en él en un puesto de máxima responsabilidad sustituyendo a Iván Redondo, al que se consideraba el gran gurú del Gobierno y las estrategias políticas.

Algunas fuentes apuntan que Redondo llevaba ya un tiempo pidiendo abandonar el Gobierno; sin embargo, otra indican que algunas estrategias fallidas dirigidas por el ya ex jefe de Gabinete, como la desastrosa campaña de las elecciones de Madrid, han mellado su confianza.

La salida de Redondo se suma a la de la vicepresidenta primera y ministra de la Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, Carmen Calvo, por lo que el presidente del Gobierno ha decidido prescindir de dos de sus apoyos clave desde que llegó a La Moncloa, tras la moción de censura contra Mariano Rajoy.

