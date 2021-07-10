MADRIDActualizado:
El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, anuncia este sábado una crisis de Gobierno que no afecta a los ministros de Unidas Podemos. Pero sí a los del PSOE. Entre ellos, Carmen Calvo sale del Ejecutivo, Nadia Calviño asume la Vicepresidencia Primera y Félix Bolaños pasa a ser ministro de Presidencia, Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática, según ha avanzado El País y ha podido confirmar Público.
La hasta ahora vicepresidenta primera de Relaciones con las Cortes y Memoria Democrática se queda fuera del Gobierno y cede sus responsabilidades a la ministra de Economía (que pasa de la Vicepresidencia Segunda a la Vicepresidencia Primera) y al secretario de Presidencia Félix Bolaños (que asume Presidencia, Memoria Democrática y Relaciones con las Cortes).
También salen del Gobierno los ministros de Exteriores, Arancha González Laya, y de Ciencia, Pedro Duque. Con estos cambios, el Ejecutivo reduce sus vicepresidencias a tres: la de Nadia Calviño, la de Yolanda Díaz y la de Teresa Ribera.
Desde La Moncloa se había apuntado en las últimas semanas que la intención del líder del Ejecutivo era la de reducir el número de ministerios y de cargos en la alta administración.
((Habrá ampliación))
