Madrid
Hoy el atletismo amanece de luto por el repentino asesinato del velocista olímpico ecuatoriano Álex Quiñónez. Así lo ha confirmado el presidente de la Federación Deportiva Provincial del Guayas, Roberto Ibáñez, en un mensaje en Twitter.
Según informa Efe, el deportista fue abatido por supuestos desconocidos, junto con otro amigo suyo en la ciudad de Guayaquil. Esto sucede en el cuarto día de un estado de excepción declarado por el presidente del país, Guillermo Lasso, en un intento de descender la delincuencia.
La muerte de Álex Quiñonez, forma parte de una larga lista, en la que se registran varias muertes violentas, derivadas de los altercados y las operaciones conjuntas entre militares y policías de Ecuador, centradas especialmente en la zona costera de Guayas, cuya capital es Guayaquil.
En el mismo mensaje en el que Ibáñez informaba del deceso del atleta, agregaba lo siguiente: "No puedo creerlo, ¡hasta cuando vamos a seguir viviendo tanta maldad e inseguridad!". A su vez, el Ministerio del Deporte remarca que fue asesinado "el mejor velocista de la historia del país".
Álex Quiñónez fue finalista en los 200 metros en los Juegos Olímpicos de Londres 2012, donde alcanzó un nuevo récord nacional con un tiempo de 20.28 segundos. Las previsiones lo situaban este año en Tokio, pero una ausencia en un control rutinario de dopaje le impidió participar en la competición.
Ha sido el mejor ecuatoriano en su disciplina, llegando a alcanzar el tercer lugar en el Campeonato Mundial de Atletismo de 2019 en Doha, así como oros en juegos panamericanos, iberoamericanos, sudamericanos y bolivarianos, entre otros.
Este es un mes negro para el atletismo olímpico. El 15 de octubre la policía Keniata anunciaba el asesinato machista de las atletas Agnes Jebet Tirop y Edith Muthoni a manos de sus respectivas parejas.
Tirop fue hallada muerta con signos de apuñalamiento, mientras que Muthoni habría sido asesinada de un golpe en la cabeza.
