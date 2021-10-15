Estás leyendo: Asesinan a las atletas Agnes Tirop y Edith Muthoni y detienen a sus parejas como sospechosos de crímenes machistas

Asesinan a las atletas Agnes Tirop y Edith Muthoni y detienen a sus parejas como sospechosos de crímenes machistas

Ambos asesinatos por violencia de género, que han tenido lugar en días consecutivos en Kenia, están siendo investigados por la Policía.

Las atletas kenianas Agnes Jebet Tirop y Edith Muthoni.
Las atletas kenianas Agnes Jebet Tirop y Edith Muthoni. Athletics Kenya / Twitter

La violencia machista sacude el deporte en Kenia. La Policía del país ha detenido al marido de la plusmarquista mundial Agnes Jebet Tirop, Emmanuel Rotich, y a la pareja sentimental de la maratoniana local Edith Muthoni, Kennedy Nyamu como sospechosos de asesinato por violencia de género. 

Tirop fue hallada muerta con signos de apuñalamiento este miércoles, mientras que Muthoni habría sido asesinada de un golpe en la cabeza la noche del martes.

"Tirop fue encontrada muerta en su casa en Iten después de ser supuestamente apuñalada por su marido", informó Athletics Kenya, el principal órgano regulador del atletismo en la nación africana a través de un comunicado difundido en Twitter.

Horas después, la Dirección de Investigaciones Criminales de Kenia informó de la detención de la pareja sentimental de Tirop tras haber estrellado su coche cuando trataba de huir del país.

Por otro lado, Muthoni fue trasladada al hospital tras la agresión acompañada por un ciudadano que se encontraba en la zona en la que ocurrieron los hechos.  Los médicos no pudieron hacer nada por su vida, según ha informado el DCI de Kenia. El sospechoso ha sido interrogado por los agentes que investigan el caso.

