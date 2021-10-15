Asesinan a las atletas Agnes Tirop y Edith Muthoni y detienen a sus parejas como sospechosos de crímenes machistas

madridActualizado:
La violencia machista sacude el deporte en Kenia. La Policía del país ha detenido al marido de la plusmarquista mundial Agnes Jebet Tirop, Emmanuel Rotich, y a la pareja sentimental de la maratoniana local Edith Muthoni, Kennedy Nyamu como sospechosos de asesinato por violencia de género.
Tirop fue hallada muerta con signos de apuñalamiento este miércoles, mientras que Muthoni habría sido asesinada de un golpe en la cabeza la noche del martes.
"Tirop fue encontrada muerta en su casa en Iten después de ser supuestamente apuñalada por su marido", informó Athletics Kenya, el principal órgano regulador del atletismo en la nación africana a través de un comunicado difundido en Twitter.
Horas después, la Dirección de Investigaciones Criminales de Kenia informó de la detención de la pareja sentimental de Tirop tras haber estrellado su coche cuando trataba de huir del país.
country to evade justice. Rotich is believed to have killed the two-time World Athletics championships bronze medallist,by stabbing her before going into hiding. Tirop's lifeless body was found lying on her bed Wednesday morning in Iten, with visible stab wounds on her abdomen.
Por otro lado, Muthoni fue trasladada al hospital tras la agresión acompañada por un ciudadano que se encontraba en la zona en la que ocurrieron los hechos. Los médicos no pudieron hacer nada por su vida, según ha informado el DCI de Kenia. El sospechoso ha sido interrogado por los agentes que investigan el caso.
Detectives have arrested a man in Kerugoya, Kirinyaga county, for the brutal murder of his girlfriend yesterday evening. Kennedy Nyamu was seized by Kirinyaga based detectives last night, after he savagely attacked 27-year-old Edith Muthoni,
