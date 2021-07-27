Estás leyendo: Pepa Bueno, nueva directora de 'El País'

Pepa Bueno, nueva directora de 'El País'

Aimar Bretos será su sustituto para presentar 'Hora 25'.

Pepa Bueno ha sido propuesta para el cargo de directora de El País, según ha informado el mismo medio. Dejará de presentar 'Hora 25', que estará ahora en manos de Aimar Bretos.

