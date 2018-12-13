La Asociación de Periodistas de las Islas Baleares (APIB) y el Sindicat de Periodistes de les Illes Balears (SPIB) piden a los políticos que cumplan el precepto constitucional de desarrollar una ley que proteja el secreto profesional de "abusos intolerables como el que han sufrido nuestros compañeros".
Ambas entidades también "exigen" a la fiscalía, a los jueces y a las fuerzas de seguridad que respeten y hagan respetar el derecho fundamental a la libertad de información.
Las dos peticiones figuran en el manifiesto que se leerá esta noche en la Plaza de Cort de Palma, donde la APIB y el SPIB han convocado una concentración conjunta en defensa del derecho al secreto profesional y contra la incautación de los teléfonos de dos redactores del Diario de Mallorca y Europa Press en el marco del caso Cursach.
Estas organizaciones de periodistas subrayan en el manifiesto que esta intervención policial, ordenada por un juez de instrucción con el "aval" de la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, supone un "ataque directo" al ejercicio libre del periodismo, "garantía" del derecho a la información de la ciudadanía.
También se reseña que la Constitución española, las leyes y la jurisprudencia en todas las democracias avanzadas del mundo amparan el derecho al secreto profesional de los periodistas.
El propósito no es "concederles impunidad" a los informadores, que responden de sus actos como cualquier profesional, sino proteger a los ciudadanos de los abusos del poder, político y económico, advierten esta asociación y este sindicato.
Además, se trata de "preservar" el papel de los medios de comunicación como garantes del derecho básico a la información. Más de 900 profesionales de todo el país ya han firmado el manifiesto redactado por la APIB en defensa del derecho a la información y la libertad de prensa.
