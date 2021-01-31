El presidente del Cabildo de Gran Canaria denuncia que la isla se ha convertido en una "cárcel" para migrantes 

madridActualizado:
El presidente del Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Antonio Morales, ha alertado de que puede producirse una "confrontación social" en la isla por convertirla en una "cárcel" para los migrantes que llegan en patera, al tiempo que ha reclamado al presidente de España, Pedro Sánchez, y a la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula Von der Leyen, que acaben con esta situación.
En un video difundido este domingo, el máximo dirigente insular solicitó a ambos mandatarios que "pongan fin" a la decisión de convertir Gran Canaria es una "isla-cárcel". "Detengan esa intención de reproducir aquí el modelo de Lesbos o Lampedusa", aseveró.
Además, Morales pidió a Sánchez y Von der Leyen que cambien la decisión de impedir las derivaciones a la península de los migrantes que han llegado a Canarias. "Se está impidiendo viajar a muchas personas que tienen la documentación —dijo—. Se les retiene en el aeropuerto. Son cientos de personas sin recursos, sin hogar y sin atención deambulando por la isla. No hay control".
Para el presidente del Cabildo grancanario, la gestión de la crisis migratoria es "nefasta", ya que "han creado una cárcel sin medios y sin vigilancia".
"Se están produciendo situaciones de violencia entre ellos y la población. Se está generando un peligroso caldo de cultivo para los discursos de odio y de intolerancia; puede producirse una confrontación social en este territorio de paz", aseveró.
Finalmente, Morales hizo especial hincapié en que la sociedad canaria y las instituciones de las islas exigen a Sánchez y Von der Leyen que pongan fin a esta situación.
