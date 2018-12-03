Público
'Chalecos amarillos' La protesta de los 'chalecos amarillos' provoca colas kilométricas en la Jonquera

La movilización francesa ha causado un atasco de hasta 11 kilómetros en la AP-7 entre Capmany y la Jonquera en sentido norte.

Imagen de las colas kilométricas en la AP-7 - Twitter de @transit

La manifestación del colectivo de los chalecos amarillos ha provocado un atasco de hasta 11 kilómetros en la AP-7 entre Capmany y la Jonquera (Gerona) en sentido norte. Lo publica el Servei Català de Trànsit en un tuit de su cuenta oficial. 

Según ha informado El Periódico, el tráfico ha mejorado a partir de las 9.48 horas. No obstante, las colas aún alcanzaban los 7 kilómetros entre Agullana y la Jonquera, y en la N-II desde Figueres a Biure.

Los franceses han estado protestando estos últimos días por las tasas de los carburantes y contra su contra su modelo fiscal regresivo en el país. En consecuencia, las movilizaciones han provocado largas colas de hasta 10 kilómetros a lo largo de todo el fin de semana

Trànsit decidió ayer domingo no permitir el paso de camiones en la AP-7 en dirección a la Jonquera para minimizar las afectaciones. Al mediodía de este lunes el servicio catalán de transporte levantó esta restricción.

