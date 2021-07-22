MadridActualizado:
Los sindicatos CSIF, UGT y CCOO han advertido de la complejidad de los cambios anunciados este miércoles en el Congreso para sacar adelante la normativa sobre interinos y han pedido que se tramite garantizando la seguridad jurídica necesaria.
En declaraciones remitidas a los medios, el secretario de Acción Sindical de CSIF, Francisco Lama, ha incidido en que el Congreso tiene que dar ahora forma legal a un texto con seguridad jurídica "para evitar que estos procesos selectivos sean tumbados por los tribunales".
Los anuncios de este miércoles, ha añadido, generan "más incertidumbre que certezas", pueden provocar "discriminación" y conllevan una gran complejidad técnica.
Desde UGT también han reclamado en un comunicado que el texto debe contar con la "necesaria seguridad jurídica que garantice su correcta y oportuna ejecución, para lograr un empleo público estable, motivado y con derechos".
Esta mañana el secretario general de UGT, Pepe Álvarez, ha advertido de que algunas novedades planteadas este miércoles en el Congreso habían sido rechazadas por el propio Gobierno en la negociación con los sindicatos "alegando inconstitucionalidad".
CCOO también ha reclamado a los grupos que velen por la seguridad jurídica en los cambios que introduzcan en el mismo durante su tramitación parlamentaria.
El Congreso convalidó este miércoles el decreto ley de medidas urgentes para reducir la temporalidad en el empleo público –pactado previamente con los sindicatos CCOO, CSIF y UGT– gracias al acuerdo de última hora entre el Ministerio de Hacienda y ERC, que da una mayor prioridad en el acceso a las plazas fijas a los interinos que ya ocupan esos puestos estructurales.
