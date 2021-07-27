Estás leyendo: La quinta ola se ralentiza entre los jóvenes de 12 a 29 años

La quinta ola se ralentiza entre los jóvenes de 12 a 29 años

La incidencia acumulada a 14 días sube ligeramente desde este lunes hasta los 701,92 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes.

Hospital Zendal
Un grupo de jóvenes acuden al Hospital Zendal para recibir la primera dosis de la vacuna Pfizer el día que comienza la vacunación a jóvenes madrileños a partir de 16 años, a 13 de julio de 2021, en Madrid. Alberto Ortega / Europa Press

Madrid

Actualizado:

La quinta ola de coronavirus empieza a mostrar signos de ralentización en los jóvenes de entre 12 a 29 años, y la incidencia acumulada a 14 días sube ligeramente desde ayer hasta los 701,92 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, según Sanidad, que notifica en las últimas 24 horas 55 muertes.

Los datos publicados este martes por el Ministerio de Sanidad reflejan que, aunque la incidencia acumulada a 14 días ha crecido 1,82 puntos, la relativa a 7 días ha bajado casi 7 puntos, y los contagios en el colectivo de jóvenes entre 20 y 29 años han descendido 16,4 puntos hasta los 1.859,1 casos.

La ocupación de las UCIS ha crecido ligeramente hasta el 16,59%, y en total el número de contagiados se sitúa en los 4.368.453, lo que supone 26.399 más que ayer pero 887 menos que hace una semana.

