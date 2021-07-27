La quinta ola se ralentiza entre los jóvenes de 12 a 29 años

MadridActualizado:
La quinta ola de coronavirus empieza a mostrar signos de ralentización en los jóvenes de entre 12 a 29 años, y la incidencia acumulada a 14 días sube ligeramente desde ayer hasta los 701,92 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, según Sanidad, que notifica en las últimas 24 horas 55 muertes.
Los datos publicados este martes por el Ministerio de Sanidad reflejan que, aunque la incidencia acumulada a 14 días ha crecido 1,82 puntos, la relativa a 7 días ha bajado casi 7 puntos, y los contagios en el colectivo de jóvenes entre 20 y 29 años han descendido 16,4 puntos hasta los 1.859,1 casos.
La ocupación de las UCIS ha crecido ligeramente hasta el 16,59%, y en total el número de contagiados se sitúa en los 4.368.453, lo que supone 26.399 más que ayer pero 887 menos que hace una semana.
