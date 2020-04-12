Estás leyendo: El Reino Unido supera los 10.000 muertos por covid-19 tras sumar otros 737

El número de muertes registradas en hospitales del Reino Unido por la covid-19 alcanza ya los 10.612.

Dos ciudadanos caminan con masacarillas en Londres.- EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
El número de muertes registradas en hospitales del Reino Unido por la covid-19 ha aumentado en 737 en las últimas 24 horas, hasta un total de 10.612, informó este domingo el ministerio de Sanidad.

Esta cifra es algo inferior a los 917 fallecimientos confirmados el sábado y al récord de 980 anunciado el viernes, que fue la mayor cantidad registrada en un día en un país europeo.

Los últimos datos, que siguen marcando una tendencia ascendente, coinciden con la salida este domingo del hospital del primer ministro, Boris Johnson, que sin embargo seguirá recuperándose en casa de la enfermedad del coronavirus.

