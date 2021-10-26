Estás leyendo: Ribera responde al presidente de Iberdrola: "Cada cual que hable de lo que sabe, más que dar lecciones a los demás"

Ribera responde al presidente de Iberdrola: "Cada cual que hable de lo que sabe, más que dar lecciones a los demás"

La ministra de Transición Ecológica sale al paso de las declaraciones en las que el presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez-Galán, tildaba de "errores" las resoluciones tomadas por el Gobierno para bajar el precio de la luz.

La vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Transición Ecológica y Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, comparece tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros en Moncloa, a 26 de octubre de 2021, en Madrid. A. Martínez / Europa Press

Teresa Ribera, vicepresidenta tercera y ministra de Transición Ecológica, ha respondido con contundencia a las declaraciones en las que el presidente de Iberdrola, Ignacio Sánchez-Galán, tildaba de "errores" las resoluciones tomadas por el Gobierno para bajar el precio de la luz y hacía público su compromiso a mantener estable la tarifa si a cambio se retiraba el decreto que grava los conocidos como "beneficios caídos del cielo" de las eléctricas.

"Cada cual que hable de lo que conoce, más que dar lecciones a los demás", ha referido la ministra en el turno de preguntas en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. Y ha añadido, en referencia a las recientes críticas al Gobierno por parte de las grandes eléctricas, su confianza en que "los que se han comprometido a mantener los contratos en los términos en los que se firmaron cumplan con su palabra".

El pasado jueves, Iberdrola aseguró que renovará los contratos de los clientes industriales que lo soliciten evitando así que tengan un problema de costes, siempre y cuando –advertía la empresa– el Gobierno retire la tasa que minora los beneficios en el mercado mayorista eléctrico a las tecnologías no emisoras, entre ellas algunas renovables.

"Este Gobierno cumple con su responsabilidad, que es velar por el interés general", ha añadido Ribera, que, preguntada si habrá más medidas para proteger a los consumidores en un momento en que siguen subiendo los precios de la energía, ha contestado que, con el paquete adicional aprobado este martes, los consumidores con derecho al bono social quedan bien cubiertos, "incluso en estas circunstancias tan duras que viven este invierno".

