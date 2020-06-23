Estás leyendo: Sacyr completa la venta de la autopista Las Pedrizas-Málaga por 455 millones

Sacyr completa la venta de la autopista Las Pedrizas-Málaga por 455 millones

La constructora se queda con un 5% de la vía y logra plusvalías de 90 millones con la operación.

El logo de Sacyr en su sede en Madrid. E.P.
El logo de Sacyr en su sede en Madrid. E.P.

EUROPA PRESS

Sacyr ha cerrado la venta del 95% de la sociedad concesionaria de la autopista AP-46 Alto de las Pedrizas-Málaga por un importe de 455 millones de euros a través de dos operaciones que le han reportado una plusvalía de 90 millones de euros.

En concreto, la compañía que preside Manuel Manrique ha completado la transacción de un 47,5% de la vía a un fondo gestionado por Mirova, al haberse cumplido las condiciones suspensivas fijadas cuando el pasado mes de febrero se acordó la transacción.

Sacyr ya había vendido en octubre de 2019 otro 47,5% de la concesión, en ese caso al fondo Aberdeen Infrastructure.

De esta forma, con la operación cerrada ahora, Sacyr se queda con una participación del 5% en la autopista, la única que le quedaba en España, que además seguirá explotando y manteniendo.

La compañía, tal como indicó cuando acordó ambas transacciones, destinará los recursos obtenidos a seguir avanzando en su objetivo de reducir su deuda corporativa.

La AP-46 Alto de las Pedrizas-Málaga es la autopista más 'joven' de la actual red de vías de peaje del país. De 28 kilómetros de longitud, une Málaga y Antequera y está en servicio desde 2011. A cierre del pasado año, registraba un tráfico medio diario de 15.605 vehículos, un 4,67% más.

Sacyr completa esta desinversión mientras trabaja en el diseño de su nuevo plan estratégico a 2025, con el que reforzará su apuesta por las concesiones y los proyectos sostenibles.

