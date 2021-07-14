Estás leyendo: El Constitucional tumba el primer estado de alarma a petición de Vox

El Constitucional tumba el primer estado de alarma a petición de Vox

Los magistrados han estimado que el paraguas legal para adoptar el confinamiento general de la población debía haber sido el estado de excepción y no el de alarma.

El Tribunal Constitucional ha declarado inconstitucional el primer estado de alarma decretado por el Gobierno para combatir la pandemia, una decisión muy ajustada que ha contado con la oposición de cinco de los once magistrados, informan a Efe fuentes jurídicas.

Tras varios plenos de deliberación, finalmente el voto de la vicepresidenta, Encarnación Roca, ha sido decisivo para inclinar la balanza a favor de los cinco magistrados –todos ellos del bloque conservador– que han estimado que el paraguas legal para adoptar el confinamiento general de la población debía haber sido el estado de excepción y no el de alarma.

Los otros cinco –tres de corte progresista y dos conservador–, por contra, han seguido considerando que el Gobierno actuó correctamente optando por el estado de alarma para decretar el confinamiento domiciliario.

De esta forma, según avanzan las fuentes consultadas, la mayoría del tribunal ha votado a favor de la ponencia del magistrado Pedro González Trevijano, que decreta la inconstitucionalidad del estado de alarma. Tanto la sentencia como los previsibles votos particulares se conocerán en los próximos días.

