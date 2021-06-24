Empate en el TC sobre el recurso de inconstitucionalidad de Vox contra el estado de alarma

madrid
Hace más de un año que llegó al Tribunal Constitucional el recurso de Vox sobre la posible inconstitucionalidad del estado de alarma durante la primera ola de la pandemia, en la que el Gobierno impuso el confinamiento de la población. Durante este tiempo, se han sucedido diversas fórmulas para controlar la pandemia e impedir la transmisión bajo el paraguas del estado de alarma, sin conocer la postura del Constitucional.
El TC acordó admitir a trámite, en mayo de 2020, el recurso de inconstitucionalidad promovido por Vox, en relación con los artículos 7, 9, 10 y 11 del Real Decreto 463/2020, por el que se declara el estado de alarma; y los reales decretos que aprueban las sucesivas prórrogas, así como la Orden SND/298/2020, por la que se establecen medidas excepcionales en relación con los velatorios y ceremonias fúnebres.
En la deliberación que comenzó el TC hace una semana para resolver el recurso de Vox se ha producido un empate: cinco magistrados están a favor y otros cinco están en contra de la inconstitucionalidad del estado de alarma en la primera ola de la pandemia. Esta división, que podría resolver la vicepresidenta del TC, Encarnación Roca, cuando aclare su postura, ha provocado el aplazamiento de la votación. A la postura del bloque progresista del TC, del que forman parte los magistrados María Luisa Balaguer, Cándido Conde-Pumpido y Juan Antonio Xiol, se han sumado dos magistrados del sector conservador, según ha podido saber Público: Juan José González Rivas, presidente del TC, y Andrés Ollero, exportavoz del PP de Justicia en el Congreso.
Estos cinco magistrados no apoyan el proyecto de sentencia propuesto por el ponente, Pedro González Trevijano, que apuesta por la inconstitucionalidad del estado de alarma, al haber restringido el derecho a la libre circulación de las personas, que hubiera encajado en un decreto de estado de excepción, según el proyecto debatido.
La votación podría producirse en julio, en el último pleno del TC antes de las vacaciones del verano.
