"La única formación política que salió a apoyar las movilizaciones o a justificarlas fue Vox, aunque luego escondió la mano", recuerda el portavoz parlamentario de Unidas Podemos. 

El portavoz de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique — Emilio Naranjo / EFE

Público | efe

Podemos sigue acusando a la "extrema derecha" de alentar las protestas contra las restricciones del coronavirus que derivaron en altercados violentos el pasado fin de semana. Este martes, el portavoz de Unidas Podemos en el Congreso de los Diputados, Pablo Echenique, ha asegurado en que en las protestas y altercados en varias ciudades contra las medidas de restricción aprobadas por el Gobierno y comunidades autónomas para frenar la expansión del coronavirus "se corea" el discurso de Vox.

"Hay un elemento bastante obvio y es el ver qué se corea, qué se grita, qué se pide en esas manifestaciones. Básicamente lo que se pide y lo que se grita es lo mismo que dice el líder de Vox, Santiago Abascal, desde la tribuna del Congreso de los Diputados", ha sostenido el dirigente de la formación morada.

En una entrevista en La hora de La 1, en TVE, Echenique ha sostenido que los disturbios en varias ciudades de España han sido convocados por "la extrema derecha". "La única formación política que salió a apoyar las movilizaciones o a justificarlas fue Vox, aunque luego escondió la mano", ha recordado.

En esta línea, Echenique ha insistido en que se trata de perfiles de extrema derecha por "las evidencias". "Es evidente que en un momento en el que hay una manifestación o disturbios es difícil controlar quien va. Pero todas las publicaciones que hemos visto en los medios de comunicación muestran convocatorias en chats y canales de extrema derecha", ha zanjado. 

