El Tribunal de Moscú dicta una orden de detención contra Leonid Volkov, aliado de Navalni 

MOSCÚActualizado:
Un tribunal de Moscú anunció el miércoles que ha accedido a una solicitud de las autoridades rusas para proceder a la detención de Leonid Volkov, uno de los aliados más cercanos al crítico del Kremlin Alexei Navalni, según informó la agencia de noticias Interfax.
Volkov, que supervisa la sede regional de Navalni, ha irritado a las autoridades rusas al organizar protestas contra el Kremlin desde su base en Lituania para exigir la liberación de Navalny, que fue detenido el mes pasado.
Según el fallo, Volkov, que está en el extranjero, será arrestado por dos meses tras su detención en el territorio de este país o su extradición. La Justicia rusa declaró al aliado de Navalni en busca y captura el pasado mes de enero. Volkov fue acusado de instigar a menores de edad a cometer "actos ilegales", delito contemplado por el artículo 151,2 del código penal. La acusación insiste en que Volkov puso en peligro la seguridad y la vida de los menores en medio de la pandemia de coronavirus.
Las autoridades estiman que unos 300 menores fueron detenidos en todo el país durante las protestas del 23 de enero, algunos de los cuales han sido acusados de agredir a agentes antidisturbios.
La oposición ha negado categóricamente que haya exhortado a menores a participar en sus manifestaciones, mientras el propio Volkov calificó el caso en su contra de "fabricado" y "una campaña de publicidad" de las autoridades rusas.
"Todo eso me trae sin cuidado", aseguró hoy el opositor en declaraciones al portal RBC. Los investigadores rusos también han incoado varios casos penales por violación de las normas sanitarias contra, entre otros, el hermano de Navalni, Oleg; su mano derecha, Liubov Sóbol, y su médica, Anastasía Vasíliev, todos detenidos.
