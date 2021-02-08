La UE expulsa a tres diplomáticos rusos y defiende el viaje a Moscú de Borrell

BRUSELASActualizado:
Alemania, Polonia y Suecia expulsaron el lunes a tres diplomáticos rusos, en una represalia coordinada por la misma medida contra tres funcionarios de la Unión Europea por parte de Rusia mientras el jefe de la política exterior del bloque visitaba Moscú la semana pasada.
El portavoz del Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, dijo el lunes que la expulsión de diplomáticos de Alemania, Polonia y Suecia, acusados por Moscú de participar en las protestas en favor del crítico del Kremlin encarcelado Alexei Navalni, ocurrió un día antes del viaje de Borrell.
El viaje a Rusia de Borrell
El ejecutivo de la UE defendió a Josep Borrell por su viaje a Rusia, donde ha dicho que se enteró de las expulsiones a través de las redes sociales mientras hablaba con el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores ruso, Sergei Lavrov, en Moscú el viernes.
En un blog publicado a última hora del domingo, Borrell dijo que su petición a Rusia para que detuviera las expulsiones fueron ignorados. El exjefe de Defensa de Estonia, Riho Terras, ahora legislador de la UE, ha iniciado una campaña para pedir la dimisión de Borrell.
El alto representante para la Política Exterior de la Unión Europea, Josep Borrell, considera "lamentable" que las autoridades rusas no hayan aprovechado su reciente viaje a Moscú para tener un diálogo "más constructivo" con la UE, constata que ambas partes "se están distanciando" y cree que "Rusia se está desconectando progresivamente de Europa".
No obstante, la Comisión Europea dijo que no se arrepentía de que Borrell realizara su primer viaje a Moscú como coordinador de la política exterior de la UE porque Rusia estaba en vías de confrontación, algo que el diplomático trató de evitar.
"El viaje era necesario. Uno no renuncia a un viaje porque parezca difícil", "Un viaje no es un éxito o un fracaso en función de lo que ocurra en un momento determinado", dijo en Bruselas el portavoz de la Comisión, Eric Mamer.
