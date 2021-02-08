Estás leyendo: Podemos considera "incoherente" que los partidos que apoyaron las leyes trans autonómicas rechacen ahora la normativa nacional

Público
LEY TRANS

Podemos considera "incoherente" que los partidos que apoyaron las leyes trans autonómicas rechacen ahora la normativa nacional

Partidos como Ciudadanos o PP que en su día apoyaron leyes similares, ahora no la ven "necesaria". 

Coportavoz de Podemos, Isa Serra
Imágenes de la coportavoz de Podemos, Isa Serra.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Podemos ve "incoherente" que partidos que en su día apoyaron leyes trans, similares al texto presentado por el Ministerio de Igualdad, tanto en parlamentos autonómicos como en el Congreso, estén ahora "rechazando" cumplir con los derechos humanos de las personas transgénero.

La portavoz de la formación morada, Isabel Serra, ha cuestionado así, tras ser preguntada en rueda de prensa, la postura del líder del PP, Pablo Casado, que este lunes ha asegurado que la Ley Trans "no es necesaria" y que "nadie la ha pedido".

En su intervención Serra ha señalado que partidos como PP, Ciudadanos o PSOE "ya dieron su apoyo a estos cambios" en la legislación de una decena de autonomías, incluyendo, según ha recordado, la Comunidad de Madrid que la aprobó en 2017.

A su juicio, un cambio de postura en esta materia es "una malísima noticia" ante una ley que, según ha explicado, tiene "un amplio consenso en la sociedad" y que, además está incluida en el "acuerdo de Gobierno" entre socialistas y morados. Es, precisamente, este acuerdo el que lleva a Serra a ser optimista y, según ha declarado, está "segura" de que el texto "va a salir adelante".

