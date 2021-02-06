barcelona
La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, ha replicado a la vicepresidenta primera del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, sobre la ley trans y ha afirmado: "La identidad de género no es un capricho, es un derecho".
El pasado jueves, Carmen Calvo mostró su preocupación sobre la posibilidad de elegir el género "sin más que la mera voluntad o el deseo", porque considera que puede poner en el riesgo los criterios de identidad de 47 millones de españoles, y subrayó que la ley necesita "calidad normativa" y "seguridad jurídica" para evitar que los nuevos derechos que trata de regular colisionen con derechos ya existentes.
En declaraciones a Nació Digital, Irene Montero ha salido al paso de las opiniones expresadas por Calvo: "Quiero ser muy respetuosa y prudente, porque sé que esto supone un debate interno fuerte en el PSOE. Son el socio de Gobierno y quiero ser respetuosa con sus diferencias internas".
Pero "por respeto" a "todas las personas LGTBI", Montero ha querido "dejar clara" una consideración: "La identidad de género o la orientación sexual no son caprichos, es un derecho, forma parte de la identidad de una persona, es un derecho fundamental".
Montero ha señalado que cualquier ministerio siempre está "abierto a mejorar las leyes, a que se produzcan cambios como consecuencia de las aportaciones de otros ministerios".
"Yo estoy siempre abierta a mejorar el texto, pero los derechos no se negocian", ha puntualizado.
