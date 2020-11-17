madridActualizado:
El cohete "Vega" de la Agencia Espacial Europea que transportaba el satélite español "Ingenio" y el francés "Taranis" se desvió de la trayectoria prevista solo 8 minutos después del despegue, según los últimos datos de la ESA.
Una desviación que ha supuesto la pérdida de esta misión, que tenía previsto poner en órbita el satélite español "Ingenio" para la observación de la Tierra, considerado como uno de los hitos de la industria aeroespacial española, que ha liderado su construcción y que se iba a encargar durante los próximos años tanto del control de la misión como de las comunicaciones y del procesamiento de todos los datos que tenía que proporcionar.
En su última comunicación sobre este incidente, la Agencia Espacial Europea ha comunicado que 8 minutos después del despegue y tras el primer encendido del motor se identificó una desviación de la trayectoria "lo que supuso la pérdida de la misión".
La ESA ha comenzado ya a analizar los datos de telemetría para determinar la causa del fallo, y este martes responsables de la Agencia comparecerán en rueda de prensa en el complejo espacial de Kuru (Guayana Francesa) para informar sobre lo ocurrido.
El cohete, que además del Ingenio transporta también el satélite francés Taranis, había sido lanzado a la hora programada, a las 02:52 horas peninsular española (01:52 GMT) y tenía previsto, según los planes de Arianespace, separar el satélite español 54 minutos después del despegue y hacer lo propio con el satélite galo 1,42 horas tras el lanzamiento.
El "Ingenio" debía haberse liberado del cohete y situarse en una órbita heliosíncrona (siguiendo la dirección del sol como si fuera un girasol) , a una altitud de aproximadamente 670 kilómetros, desde donde tenía previsto observar la Tierra durante los próximos siete años -aunque llevaba combustible para dioez-.
