Público
Público

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona acuerda trasladar a los delfines del zoo de la ciudad a un Santuario de EEUU antes de 2020

La FAADA ha criticado los dos traslados propuestos para los ejemplares antes de viajar al centro de Baltimore dentro de dos años ya que "es demasiado para ellos en tan poco tiempo". Aún así, la entidad animalista defiende que los delfines necesitan una solución urgente lejos del zoo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Delfines del zoo de Barcelona - EFE

Delfines del zoo de Barcelona - EFE

Hace ya dos años, la FAADA (Fundación para el Asesoramiento y Acción en Defensa de los Animales) lanzó la campaña #AdiósDelfinario con el objetivo de reeubicar a los delfines del zoo de Barcelona en un lugar mejor. Ahora, el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha acordado iniciar una negociación con el National Aquarium de Baltimore para trasladar a estas especies al Santuario estadounidense una vez terminadas las reformas de sus instalaciones.

De esta manera, los animales se trasladarían en otoño a dos delfinarios de la Península, a la espera de un segundo traslado a EEUU. Ante tal situación, la entidad animalista denuncia que dos traslados "es demasiado para ellos en tan poco tiempo", y plantea que los delfines vayan al Aegean Marine Life Sanctuary, en Grecia, que ya dispone de una bahía acondicionada, pero necesita todavía ayudas económicas. "Este santuario podría llegar a ser una realidad antes incluso que el de Baltimore, pero depende de muchos factores", han defendido en uno de sus comunicados.

Etiquetas